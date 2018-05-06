You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Bangladesh proposes India's induction as 'observer nation' in Organisation of Islamic Conference

World PTI May 06, 2018 19:00:56 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh has proposed restructuring of the charter of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to pave way for inclusion of non-Muslim countries like India as an "observer state".

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the UN General Assembly. AP

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the UN General Assembly. AP

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations.

"A number of countries not OIC members, have large number of Muslims as their citizens... There is a need to build bridges with those non-OIC countries", Bangladesh's foreign minister Mahmud Ali said as his counterparts in the group joined in their annual council called Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Dhaka.

He said the induction was needed so that a large number of Muslim population "do not remain untouched by the good work of OIC and "that is why, reforms and re-structuring is critical for OIC".

The Muslims may be minority in those countries, but in terms of number they often exceed the total population of many OIC member countries, Ali told the CFM after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the meet on Saturday.

Officials and analysts said the proposal was meant mainly for India where Islam is the second largest religion with Muslims constituting some 10 percent of the global adherents of the faith.

Several OIC states countries and the secretary general of the grouping appreciated the proposal but experts said it could see opposition from Pakistan which had earlier opposed India's induction. India, however, has fairly robust relations with most OIC member states.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 19:00 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores