You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Bangladesh ambassador says Myanmar govt not tackling Rohingya concerns, urges UN Security Council to take action

World The Associated Press Aug 08, 2018 10:46:35 IST

United Nations: Bangladesh is accusing Myanmar's government of failing to tackle the concerns of over one million Rohingya Muslims who fled the country, and is urging the UN Security Council to take action to ensure their safe return home.

File image. Reuters

File image. Reuters

Bangladeshi Ambassador Masud Bin Momen said in a letter to the council circulated on Wednesday that while his government continues to engage with Myanmar "in good faith" on arrangements to return the Rohingya, "we regret that the necessary conditions for safe and sustainable return do not exist."

Momen also said that "Nor has Myanmar taken any demonstrable effort to address the concerns of the Rohingyas and the international community."

He urges the Security Council to adopt a resolution and take "concerted and determined action to address the Rohingya crisis" so refugees in Bangladesh can return.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 10:46 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores