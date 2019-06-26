Bahrain's king meets Kushner at Middle East peace workshop

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's king met on Tuesday with the U.S. delegation participating in a workshop in Manama discussing a U.S. economic plan for the Palestinians.

The delegation included senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Bahrain state news agency BNA said.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, BNA said.

The "Peace to Prosperity" workshop aimed to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories as the first part of a broader White House political plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

