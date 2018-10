DOHA (Reuters) - An apartment building collapsed in Manama on Tuesday leaving at least 20 people injured, Bahrain's interior ministry said.

The collapse happened in the Salmaniya neighbourhood of Manama and those injured were taken to hospital, said the statement on the ministry's Twitter account.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

