Baghdad's Green Zone targeted by two rockets, C-RAM defense system activated, says Iraqi army
There were no immediate reports of casualties and no group has yet taken responsibility for the rocket attack
Baghdad: Two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, media reported in the early hours of Sunday.
The Jerusalem Post said citing Iraq's Security Media Cell that the US-installed C-RAM defense system was activated to intercept the rockets launched late on Saturday night.
According to local media reports, the rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad. One rocket landed in the vicinity of the embassy, while the second one fell outside the embassy.
The Haaretz said citing Iraq's state news agency that one rocket was intercepted in the air while the second one fell near the Grand Festivities Square near the Green Zone, causing damage to two civilian vehicles.
There were no immediate reports of casualties and no group has yet taken responsibility for the rocket attack.
