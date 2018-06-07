You are here:
Baghdad mosque explosion toll rises to 16 dead and 35 wounded; Iraq government says investigation underway

Baghdad: Iraqi security officials say the toll from explosions that tore through a mosque in Baghdad has climbed to 16 dead and 35 wounded.

People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq June 7, 2018. REUTERS.

The officials provided the updated toll on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

A government statement said Wednesday's explosions occurred at a weapons depot in Sadr City. It says it is investigating.

The neighborhood is named after the family of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in May this year's elections. The vast, working-class district is a stronghold of his supporters, who battled US troops in the years after the 2003 invasion.

No one bloc secured a majority in the 12 May elections, and the process of forming a new government could drag on for months.


