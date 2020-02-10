Azeri ruling party says it believes it has won election

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party said it believed it had won a snap parliamentary election on Sunday.

"Exit poll results make us think that Yeni Azerbaijan got a majority of votes," the party said a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Pravin Char)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.