Award-winning Russian investigative journalist Elena Milashina tortured, head shaved by armed men in Chechnya

Award-winning Russian journalist Elena Milashina was beaten by armed masked men in Chechnya who broke her fingers and left bruises all over her body.

Milashina is undergoing treatment in hospital and “is sometimes losing consciousness,” the Memorial human rights group said on Tuesday.

The renowned investigative journalist with Novaya Gazeta newspaper was attacked when she was travelling from the airport to the Chenchen capital Grozny with her lawyer Alexander Nemov. Her car was forcibly stopped by the armed assailants.

Russian journalist gets death threats

The Memorial human rights group said the armed men “savagely” kicked Milashina and her lawyer, including in the face, received death threats and was threatened with a gun to the head.

Also, the equipment which they were carrying were snatched and smashed before them.

Photos of Milashina in hospital shared by Crew Against Torture show her head shaven by her assailants, her face covered in green dye thrown over her by her attackers, and bandages on her left arm and right hand.

President Vladimir Putin had been informed about what the Kremlin called “a very serious attack”, saying that it had to be investigated and followed by “energetic measures”.

Milashina recalls horror

Lying in hospital in Grozny, Milashina, while speaking to a Chechen human rights official said: “It was a classic kidnapping… They pinned (our driver) down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head.”

Milashina is expected to be flown to Moscow for further treatment.

What was she doing in Chechnya?

Milashina was in Grozny to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three exiles critical of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov is a military officer and former warlord closely allied with the Kremlin.

Musayeva was detained by Chechen forces in Nizhny Novgorod in January 2022.

The journalist had covered rights abuses in Chechnya for Novaya Gazeta for years.

However, in February last year Novaya Gazeta said Milashina had to leave Russia temporarily after receiving death threats from the Chechen leadership.

