Awami League is completely ignoring growing inflation, economic crisis in the country, says Bangladesh Nationalist Party

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the ruling Awami League government is completely ignoring the growing inflation and economic crisis in the country.

“The people of Bangladesh are living a miserable life due to the increase in the price of daily necessities,” added BNP.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, BNP added, “The entire country has become a kingdom of scarcity. People are facing a suffocating situation, due to the high prices of everyday goods. Thus, the country’s economy has plunged into a great crisis.”

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

An election-time caretaker government system was introduced in the constitution in 1996 to oversee national elections, but it was nullified in 2011 under Hasina through passage of a constitutional amendment and after the Supreme Court ruled the system was contradictory to the constitution.

The BNP boycotted the election in 2014, and the results of the vote in 2018 were disputed because of allegations of vote rigging by the ruling party, which won with an overwhelming majority.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.