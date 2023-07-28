'Avoid beaches, dead or sick birds': UK issues Avian Flu warning as Poland grapples with affected cats

In the UK, health authorities have rung alarm bells about the rise in avian flu and are advising beachgoers to steer clear of sick or dead birds that wash up on the shore.

Thousands of infected seabirds have been found across the coastline of the UK, triggering the country’s largest animal outbreak ever.

A UK-based wildlife charity called RSBP has described the outbreak as a “crisis that could become a catastrophe”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has meanwhile said that the risk of animal-to-human transmission is “very low”.

Holidaymakers are being warned to stay away from sick or dead birds washed up on the UK’s beaches as avian flu continues to ravage wild populations. Gareth Barlow is in Pembrokeshire for #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/FNtVKwO1Wq pic.twitter.com/pWtYRTX7Q8 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 28, 2023

Last month, over 100 birds suspected to be infected by the avian flu, were found washed up on beaches across the country.

Rhian Sula, general manager for the National Trust, said that she has deployed a team to raise awareness about the flu.

“As much as we have placed warning signs out, they may not see them or they may ignore them so we are having to have those conversations about why it is important to keep dogs on the lead and keep away from the birds,” she said.

Bird flu affects cats in Poland

Earlier this week the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that several cats in Poland have died owing to the avian flu.

Over 38 cats in eight provinces tested positive for avian influenza. The global health body added that this is the first time a country has witnessed the outbreak of H1N1 among cats.

There is, however, no evidence of cat-to-cat transmission.

What is bird flu?

The viruses of bird or avian flu naturally spread across the animal kingdom and can affect domestic poultry and other birds and animal species.

Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, these viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans.

Avian flu in humans may cause diseases ranging from mild upper respiratory infection to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.