Avian Divorce: Not just humans, even birds separate over affairs, long distance

Just like humans, birds divorce their partners too. And two major factors that lead to divorce among birds are affairs and extended periods of separation, scientists have found.

In an article published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers from China and Germany analyzed existing data on divorce rates for 232 bird species, taking mortality and migration distances into account.

They also assigned separate “promiscuity scores” to males and females of each species based on published information about their behavior.

It is believed that more than 90% of bird species typically remain with a single mate for at least one breeding season, if not longer.

However, certain monogamous birds opt for a new partner during subsequent breeding seasons, even when their original mate is still alive. This behavior is referred to as “divorce.”

While previous studies have explored potential factors associated with such separations, researchers have mainly focused on individual species or groups of species.

Additionally, the team conducted an analysis considering the evolutionary relationships between species to control for the impact of common ancestry.

The findings indicate that species with high divorce rates were often closely related to each other, and the same trend was observed for species with low divorce rates. The pattern also applied to male promiscuity.

The team noted, “For instance, plovers, swallows, martins, orioles, and blackbirds exhibited both high divorce rates and male promiscuity, whereas petrels, albatrosses, geese, and swans displayed low divorce rates and male promiscuity.”

Although the researchers discovered a correlation between higher male promiscuity and increased divorce rates, the same connection did not apply to female promiscuity.

Dr. Zitan Song, a co-author of the study from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany, explained, “When a male bird is promiscuous, it is often perceived as a decline in commitment, as his attention and resources are divided among several females. This can make him less desirable as a partner, increasing the likelihood of ‘divorce’ in the next breeding season. Conversely, a male can enhance his reproductive success by mating with multiple females.”

Thus, divorce rates may rise in situations where males have more opportunities for promiscuity.

However, Song suggested that female promiscuity may not have the same consequences because uncertainty about offspring paternity could lead to increased male involvement in parental care.

The researchers also found that species with longer migration distances had higher divorce rates.

“After migrating, pairs may arrive at their destination at different times, leading to situations where early arrivals may mate with different partners, resulting in ‘divorce.’ Migration could also cause pairs to land in different breeding sites, leading to ‘divorce’ due to accidental separation. This effect becomes more pronounced with longer migration distances,” explained Song.

The team noted that lengthier migrations narrowed the window for breeding.

Song stated, “Divorce can facilitate immediate breeding upon arrival instead of waiting for a previous partner.”

Furthermore, the team discovered a relationship between mortality rates, migration distance, and male promiscuity, suggesting potential indirect effects on divorce.

The results indicate that divorce in birds may not merely be a strategy to enhance an individual’s reproductive success or a response to ecological factors like migration. Instead, it may be influenced by a combination of both.

