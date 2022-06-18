Autistic Pride Day: History, significance and quotes to share on special occasion

According to the World Health Organisation, ASD or autism “constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain.” About one in 100 children is diagnosed with it.

To create more awareness about autism in society, Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on 18 June. The day draws attention to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and celebrates their identity as unique individuals.

The day is run by people with ASD instead of non-governmental organisations. The rainbow infinity symbol represents Autistic Pride Day as it characterises the diversity of people with ASD and the infinite opporunities within the autistic community.

What is autism or ASD?

According to the World Health Organisation, ASD “constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain.” The disorder is characterised by difficulties in social interaction and communication. People with ASD often have atypical behaviours and patterns such as unusual reactions to sensations as well as difficulty in moving on from one activity to another.

According to the WHO, about one in 100 children is diagnosed with autism.

History of Autistic Pride Day

Autistic Pride Day was first marked in 2005 by the Aspies For Freedom (AFF) organisation so that people with ASD could celebrate their neurodiversity and differences. Since then, the day has been marked globally every year.

Significance

Apart from raising awareness about autism, Autistic Pride Day also calls upon society to view people with ASD through a different lens. The day aims to highlight that autism is a difference rather than a disorder. It asks people to not pity individuals with ASD but to treat them as unique personalities.

To celebrate neurodiversity and people with ASD, here are some quotes you can share with your family and friends on this day:

• “Autism is part of my child, it’s not everything he is. My child is so much more than a diagnosis.” — S.L. Coelho

• “When it comes to ensuring that persons with autism enjoy the rights and freedoms to which we are all entitled, we must recommit to promoting acceptance of persons with autism.” — Alison Smale

• “Autism is as much a part of humanity as is the capacity to dream.” — Kathleen Seidel

• “Autism is like a rainbow. It has a bright side and a darker side. But every shade is important and beautiful.” — Rosie Tennant Doran