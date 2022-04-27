Authorities shut down restaurant in Saudi Arabia for making samosas in toilet for 30 years

This is not the first time an eatery has been shut down in Saudi Arabia for unhygienic conditions

A restaurant was recently shut down in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah by authorities after it was discovered that it had been making samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years.

The authorities also found that the eatery used expired food items in preparing the dishes, with some of the products, like chicken and cheese, dating back two years. Insects and rodents were also spotted at the site of the food preparation.

Citing local media reports, Gulf News stated that Jeddah Municipality raided the restaurant, after receiving a tip-off about the unhygienic practices being followed by the eatery for almost three decades.

The workers at the 30-year-old restaurant had no health cards and thus violated the residency law, officials stated. The eatery has now been closed by authorities.

This is not the first time an eatery has been shut down in Saudi Arabia for unhygienic conditions. As per a Gulf News report, a famous shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was closed in January this year, after a rat was found wandering around and feasting on meat on a skewer. A video of the rodent eating the meat from the skewer went viral on social media.

Have a look at the video here:

فأر ضخم يعتلي سيخ شاورما ويأكل منه بكل راحته! مطعم في جدة بدون تعليق! #فيديو #متداول #فأر_الشاورما pic.twitter.com/s3vwvHtUDi — Reema Abuhamdieh (@ReemaAHamdieh) January 21, 2022

Social media users were appalled at the clip, which showed the rat feasting on the skewer. Many had even demanded that authorities take immediate and strict action against the restaurant. The eatery was subsequently closed.

Back then, Saudi authorities had conducted 2,833 inspection tours, according to reports. The inspection campaigns that were carried out had found 43 violations and had shut down 26 facilities.

What are your thoughts on the incident? How do you think can we promote hygienic practices at public eateries? Let us know in the comments below.