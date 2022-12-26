Austria avalanche: Ten missing skiers feared buried under snow found alive

New Delhi: Ten people who were feared buried under snow after an avalanche struck ski trails in western Austria have been found, according to authorities.

Quoting the Austria Press Agency, The Guardian report said that police confirmed all the missing had been accounted for just before 1 am on Monday.

Authorities said of the 10 people, four were injured, including a partially buried man who was rescued and flown to Innsbruck regional hospital with serious injuries.

“It can be assumed that no more people are missing,” said the report, adding “a security search will be carried out on Monday for final clarification”.

The avalanche took place on the 9,000 ft Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech am Arlberg on Sunday following which several helicopters and search teams were pressed into action.

As many as 200 people were involved in the search, with the rescuers needing headlamps to continue searching after dark, according to Austrian Press Agency.

Lech/Zuers markets itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and a part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

The resort’s website said the ski area was closed as of 5 pm on Sunday and that there would be an update on skiing at 8 am on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.