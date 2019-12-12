Australia's New South Wales government says 10 victims of volcano to be transferred to Sydney hospitals

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state government said on Thursday 10 victims of the volcano eruption in New Zealand will be transferred to hospitals around Sydney.

The death toll stands at eight, with eight missing and presumed dead and 30 injured. However, the island is still too dangerous for rescuers to visit.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said four people from the state were transferred to two hospitals in Sydney overnight, with a further six expected to be moved later.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.