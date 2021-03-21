Australia's most populous state hit by severe floods; authorities order evacuation at multiple places
The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues
Sydney: Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.
The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters.
Evacuation orders have been issued at multiple locations on the Mid North Coast in the northeast of the state, which Berejiklian said was experiencing a one-in-a-100-year event, and “whilst we don’t think things will worsen on the Mid North Coast, definitely conditions will continue, so the rainfall will continue across the parts that have already been affected.”
Berejiklian also said that parts of Western Sydney are being hit by a one-in-50-year weather event, with some locations recorded more than 300 milimeters (11.8 inches) of rain since Friday morning, breaking records.
The Warragamba dam, west of Sydney, started overflowing on Sunday and so far, 13 evacuation centers have been opened across the state. More evacuations are expected as the bad weather is forecast to last into the middle of the week.
Local authorities are urging people not to drive through flooded areas as they could get easily swept away by the strong currents.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton to open in Sydney; production to feature Australian performers
The musical has won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, 11 Tony Awards, and in 2016, Miranda won the Pulitzer Prize for it.
After 73 statutes for men, Australian women’s cricket gets sculpture of one of their own
Who will be immortalised in bronze has not been revealed, but it will go on prominent display at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Protests against transphobia, sex work criminalisation at Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras, amid COVID-19 restrictions
Face masks were mandatory for participants, along with temperature checks and screening at entry points.