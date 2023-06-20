Australian woman spots ‘one in a billion’ perfectly round egg

In an extremely rare incident, an Australian woman called Jacqueline Felgate found a ‘one in a billion’ perfectly round egg recently. The egg was sent to her by one of her acquaintances. Felgate took to social media to share her discovery.

“From a follower. Not my egg. This is so random, but I thought I would share this eggcellent find – in our egg carton we found a round egg, and after a quick Google realised it was 1 in a billion, literally 1 in a billion eggs are round and the last one that was found sold for over $1400!!! – (purchased at Fisherman’s bend Woolies),” she captioned the video.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens had a field day. While some reacted to the ‘eggcellent find’, others showed sympathy for the ‘poor chicken’ who had to lay it.

One social media user commented, “Folks buying eggs for $1400? That’s eggtortion.” Another user commented, “All I could think was that poor chicken.”

A third user wrote, “The question is… are you going to eat it or sell it? Haha haha.”

“I thought it was a giant caramel Lindt ball,” a fourth social media regular wrote.

“I’m eggcited to do some egg shopping this weekend,” a fifth commented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.