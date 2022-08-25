Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cheered for chugging beer at concert; video sparks online debate

Several people wrote how the reaction to the video was in sharp contrast to the criticism faced by Finnish PM Sanna Marin for partying with her friends

Just two days after Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced backlash for partying with friends, a video of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chugging beer has garnered a lot of traction on the internet.

The short clip, which has emerged online, shows Albanese quaffing beer at a Gangs of Youth concert in Sydney, while the crowd cheers him on. Watch:

The video has become the talk of the town because the reaction to it is in stark contrast to how people reacted to Finnish PM’s viral dancing video, which showed her partying allegedly in a drunken state with her friends. The backlash towards Marin was so intense that she, according to news agency AFP, had to take a drug test to prove that she didn’t take any substances.

The now-viral clip of Albanese was shared by one of the concertgoers on her Twitter account on 22 August. In the video, the Australian prime minister can be seen sitting in the front row of the balcony at Enmore Theatre, which appears to be having a full house show.

The footage opens to show the concertgoers cheering their prime minister, while he is chugging the beer . Once he finishes his drink, the prime minister can be seen standing up and showing his empty glass at the crowd, after which the concertgoers burst into loud cheers and applause. While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “Quietly enjoying Gang of Youths with the prime minister at the Enmore Theatre.”

Several people wrote how the reaction to this video was in sharp contrast to the criticism faced by Sanna Marin for partying with her friends. Others questioned why the public were so critical of Sanna Marin and not of the Australian prime minister.

Take a look at the reactions:

I do love Albo. And at the same time, I can’t help but feel a twang for the young Finnish PM Sanna Marin. https://t.co/TT6E1kHvIi — ruthenium 🌿 (@RErbium) August 22, 2022

Why is it that @MarinSanna got hounded for dancing but @AlboMP gets a pass for tanning a pint? 🤔 — Steven (@LordZannin) August 22, 2022

Neither of them did anything remotely offensive. (And the people hounding the Finnish PM are *probably* not the people who would go to a Gang of Youths concert, right? Who do you think was "howling" at the Finnish PM?) — Dennis Callegari (@4LinesInTime) August 22, 2022

I don't think i ever saw a group of theatre-goers, turn to the bleachers, and cheer for the former PM. Albo is doing an astounding job. — 🕯️josiegirl 🕯️👮‍♂️🐀💉💉💉💉 (@josiegirl62) August 22, 2022

Hmmmm, maybe @albo could invite the Finnish PM @MarinSanna along for a great night, a drink or two, excellent music, & dancing? — Nikos (@nikt50) August 22, 2022

