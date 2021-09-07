Daniel Scali from Adelaide broke the previous record set of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds set by ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020

A man from Australia has got his name printed on the Guinness Book of World Records for attempting the longest-held plank position (male) with a record time of 9 hours 30 minutes.

Identified as Daniel Scali from Adelaide, he broke the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes, and 15 seconds. It was set by ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020, as per guinnessworldrecords.com. However, Hood was then 62-years-old.

Breaking this record for Scali, was even bigger because he suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS); which is excess pain or inflammation in his left arm due to an injury. Due to this injury, Scali is in constant pain every day, clarified the website. Even the slightest touch, movement, pressure, or even wind or water worsens the pain. Rather than giving up due to the pain, he has been constantly working out to overcome the chronic pain and build resilience in his body.

As per guinnessworldrecords.com, Scali entered the Guinness Book of World Records after setting the impossible record on 6 August this year. It should be noted that in an unofficial attempt, the Australian recorded a time of 9 hours and 9 minutes and successfully ruled it this time.

Take a look at the video below:

After completing the record and dropping his body on the floor, Scali was filled with unexplained joy. “When I finished the plank, the emotions that ran through me were phenomenal. The emotion of joy. I’ve achieved the goal, I’ve achieved my main objective of bringing awareness to CRPS, and I’ve achieved the record,” Scali said.

Further in the publication, it has been revealed that when Scali was 12-year-old, he met with an accident and developed CRPS. This caused his brain to send incorrect messages or information to his arm leading to unbearable pain. As he was undergoing treatment, Scali decided to take up fitness to manage his pain tolerance. He trained himself not just physically but mentally also.

Only because of his determination, Scali broke the record that garnered him much respect and admiration from people across the world.