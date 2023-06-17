In a shocking incident, a man from Australia’s Queensland found a snake slithering on the shower head. The man, who resides in Oxenford, discovered a Python weighing over 10 kilos, as he looked upwards from the toilet seat. Anthony Jackson from Hudson Snake Catching, a professional company, attended to the crisis after receiving a call for help. The service provider later shared the post on Facebook, narrating the incident. “Old mate on the toilet when he first saw me told me ‘mate it scared the sh*t out of me’,” Jackson told an Australian news website, news.com.au.

How the snake was caught

The photos show a five- to six-foot-long python snake lounging on a shower frame. Jackson, a wildlife photographer turned snake-catcher who joined Hudson Snake Catching a year ago, arrived at the unusual scene within nine minutes of call, as per news.com.au.

Despite the rookie snake catcher’s best efforts, the “curious” Python didn’t give up easily. Jackson called the snake a “predator” because the snake looked down and saw him as a food item. Jackson said that upon rescuing the reptile and giving it safe entry into a pillowcase, he “put it in the wild along with the other animals.”

Anthony Jackson explained that pythons, despite their huge size, are “curious but mostly harmless snakes if left alone.” He further added: “Thankfully, venomous snakes are mostly in hiding in the cooler months however pythons lurk around all year,” with the snake-catcher taking hold of up to three snakes a day in the last week.

He advised that Australians who find themselves in a situation where a snake is present should call a snake catcher immediately.

Check out the Facebook post:

The post read, “Carpet Python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford.” In addition, the team used a handful of hashtags: #GoldCoastSnakeCatcher #hudsonsnakecatching #snakecatcher #snakecatchergoldcoast.”

Here’s how people reacted to the post

An individual wrote, “I would actually have a heart attack and die. Not exaggerating.”

Another person called it their “worst nightmare.”

“Big boy,” a comment read.

