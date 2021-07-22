After his escape, the man was found eight hours later in Mount Lawley, north of the city, by the law enforcement agency

A man in Australia’s Perth city daringly escaped mandatory quarantine from a hotel’s fourth-floor window. The 39-year-old scaled down the building through a window by crafting a rope out of bedsheets.

On his arrival in Perth from Brisbane on 19 July, the man was told to leave the state within 48 hours. As he failed to get a mandatory pass before his travel, his urgent request to get one upon arrival was also refused. Following this, he was asked to quarantine himself overnight in a local hotel.

Instead of spending the night behind closed doors, the man climbed out of his fourth-floor room from Rivervale Hotel.

Looking at his escape, the local police were taken by surprise. The Western Australia Police Force also shared a few images on their Facebook handle where it captures the escape strategy. Further in the post, the police informed that the man was later arrested for breaking the law.

After his escape, the man was found eight hours later in Mount Lawley, north of the city, by the law enforcement agency. On being traced, the man was tested to see if he had contacted the virus but he tested negative for COVID-19 . However, due to his behaviour, the man was charged with failing to comply with health guidelines and providing misleading information.

According to ABC Net News, they have identified the man as Travis Jay Myles. The publication also mentioned that Myles had appeared in Perth Magistrates Court through an audio link on Tuesday.

As per the new set of rules, all travellers coming into Western Australia need to complete a mandatory G2G pass registration and declaration prior to entry.