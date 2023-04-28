An Australian man has caused disgust on the internet after he was filmed eating raw chicken drumsticks while riding an escalator at a shopping mall in Adelaide. The incident reportedly took place at Westfield Marion in Oaklands Park.

The man was also spotted without shoes. His pictures went viral, drawing a range of reactions, with numerous individuals expressing concerns about his well-being, as consuming raw chicken is recognised as a leading cause of food poisoning. An Instagram account shared his pictures and wrote in the caption, “A nutritious and delicious lunch of fashionably rare chicken at Westfield Marion.”



The images of this incident are causing disgust among viewers. Some individuals were curious about the motive behind the man’s unusual behaviour. A few people suggested that he might have been under the influence of drugs, while others joked that he purposely made himself sick to take time off from work.

One user wrote, “Can someone please check to see if this man is still alive?” One account sarcastically wrote, “This king is so busy hustling he doesn’t have time to waste sitting down to eat, or putting shoes on, or cooking his food. Few understand this grind set.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while chicken can provide important nutrients, uncooked chicken often carries harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Clostridium perfringens. T

he organisation says if you consume undercooked chicken or consume other foods and drinks that have been contaminated with raw chicken or its juices, you risk contracting foodborne illnesses, which are also referred to as food poisoning. As per CDC, approximately 1 million Americans become ill each year due to eating contaminated poultry.

The CDC estimates that Salmonella bacteria are responsible for a greater number of foodborne illnesses than any other type of bacteria. Chicken is a significant contributor to these illnesses, with approximately one out of every twenty-five packages of chicken sold in grocery stores containing Salmonella.

Consuming undercooked chicken or coming into contact with its juices can result in illness. CDC suggests using a food thermometer to ensure that chicken has been cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F.

