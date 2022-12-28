Australia: Teenage girl gets charged for fatally stabbing father

Adelaide (Australia): A 16-year-old South Australian girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing her father early on Boxing Day.

The 55-year-old man was discovered at the scene with potentially fatal injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with stab wounds where he succumbed to death, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the house located at Petherton Rd in Andrews Farm and the information was reportedly shared shortly after 2.50 a.m.

Following the man’s death from his injuries on Tuesday, his daughter’s attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder.

The 16-year-old was arrested on the spot, a news channel’s video showed the girl being taken in a police van.

She was seen handcuffed wearing a Jim Beam tank top in the video.

The Adelaide Youth Court refused bail for her and has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday, where she will face the charges of murder.

Police have reportedly said in the press meeting that the incident was not random.

Meanwhile, relatives of several relatives and friends of the deceased paid him tribute online.

“He didn’t deserve this,” one user wrote. ‘He lived for his daughter and loved her.”

“I’ll get blasted for this, but that man would do anything for that girl,” said another.

