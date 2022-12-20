Australia: Man habitual of committing crimes against women 'kills' date, on the run

Sydney (Australia): An Australian man with a history of violence against women and who has been convicted too in the past, is on the radar of the police again for a similar crime. Ashley Gaddie, who had five restraining orders against him by five different women from 2017 to 2022, is suspected of having killed his date last Sunday.

Gaddie, 33, is currently on the run since Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, was found dead with severe head injuries after the two went on a date in a pub and followed by a sleepover at Dannielle’s friend’s place on Saturday night.

The reports by Australian media reveal that Gaddie has been the subject of five arrest warrants issued on the complaints of five separate women between 2017 to 2022.

According to court records, Gaddie is also under court supervision for strangling one of the women on the NSW south coast in 2020.

Additionally, on December 2, last year, the Gaddie was also convicted of assault, destroying property, stalking, and common assault and was sentenced to a two-year community order.

Court had also sentenced him 200 hours of community service.

Ms Finlay-Jones was discovered dead at a friend’s house in Cranebrook, western Sydney, around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

However, police believe she was murdered about eight hours earlier.

While the young teacher and Gaddie met on a dating app in early December, it is believed they met for the first time on Saturday night at the Marsden Brewhouse in Marsden Park before going back to the Cranebrook home in the early hours of Sunday.

She was discovered by friends in the bedroom at 2:30 p.m., and shortly after that, paramedics declared her dead.

Despite releasing a photo of the heavily tattooed suspect on Tuesday morning, police have yet to locate Gaddie.

Gaddie is described as having a Caucasian appearance, standing at 180 cm tall, with a muscular build, blue eyes, a

bald head, and tattoos on both of his arms.

Reports sat he was seen in Five Dock, Penrith, and Mt Druitt.

Posts from social media claim that Finlay-Jones worked as a support officer and the director of female football for the NSW Department of Education.

She also worked as a coordinator for Ramsgate RSL Football Club, appearing in videos on the club’s social media pages to promote women’s sports.

