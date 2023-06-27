Australia launches probe into oil spill that left over 10 pelicans dead near Perth

Australian authorities have launched a probe after dozens of birds were found covered in oil south of Perth, an ABC News report said.

At least 10 birds have been found dead while several of the impacted birds have been taken to WA Wildlife in Bibra Lake for treatment.

The probe was launched after fresh cases were reported from Furnissdale, Wellard Wetlands, Tern Island, Lake Richmond and Penguin Island, the report added.

“While authorities are yet to identify the source, sample testing suggests it is engine oil,” ABC News quoted DWER’s senior environmental officer Mark Brand as saying.

“If it’s actually a commercial enterprise that we’re able to identify as being responsible for this, there are some significant penalties for an incident of this nature up to $500,000 as a maximum penalty for causing pollution,” Brand added.

With inputs from ABC News

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.