Australia had a prison for curing gay men, now podcasters who told the story want an apology

New South Wales: In order to study methods to “cure” homosexuality, Cooma — a town in Australia’s New South Wales Snowy Mountains — had a “gay prison” from 1957 until the 1970s, arguably the only prison of its sort in the world.

The intention behind Cooma jail was to isolate men found guilty of homosexual offences as part of a covert government experiment to develop techniques to “cure” homosexuality, ABC reported.

The Cooma prison is located in one of the windiest and coldest tiny towns in Australia, and it has a “dark secret”.

It was allegedly utilised as a human testing ground with the ultimate goal of eliminating homosexuality from society. It was reopened in 1957 with the explicit purpose of imprisoning males for “homosexual offences.”

‘The Greatest Menace’

In February 2022, an eight-episode podcast, named “The Greatest Menace” was released, which highlighted details of the reopening of the Cooma prison as a dedicated gay prison. It further unearthed details of the use of police entrapment, and the launch of a state inquiry into the causes and treatments of homosexuality which used inmates as research subjects, the report stated.

Earlier this week, a follow-up episode was released in which a former inmate spoke for the first time about his experience at the facility.

‘Being in prison for being gay’

In the latest episode, the prisoner, who is now in his 80s, talked about how the “prison itself was terrifying, all the time.”

The man was allegedly arrested in 1961 by police posing as gay men. He was charged with “attempt to procure active indecency with a male person”.

“Underneath, I sort of carried on like a normal person. But I was always terrified of it… Being in prison for being gay, it ruined my life altogether,” he said.

The person was released from the Cooma jail after serving nine months of a 12-month sentence, but he never managed to recover from his time behind bars.

For 10 years, he lived like a fugitive, terrified of being arrested again. Not just that, he even kept his homosexuality and criminal record a secret ever since.

‘Apologise’

The podcast’s producers are Patrick Abboud and Simon Cunich.

Abboud wants the New South Wales government to formally acknowledge the role that former state governments and police played back in time, which he has described as a “dark stain on our history”.

“We did write to NSW Police at the very beginning, and they apologised generally for the harm done to the LGBT community, in the past… There was an apology in 2016 and 2018 (for police brutality and arrest of gay rights activists),” ABC quoted Abboud as saying.

Abboud believes that a formal apology by the authorities would encourage more and more people to come forward to have their criminal records expunged.

In NSW, homosexuality was not legal until 1984.

