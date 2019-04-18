Attorney general will hold a news conference on Mueller report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel nearly two years ago, will also attend the news conference, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.