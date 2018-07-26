You are here:
Attacks in Syria's Sweida killed 215: health director

Jul 26, 2018

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Attacks in the Syrian province of Sweida killed 215 people on Wednesday, the director of health in the southwestern province told the pro-government Sham FM.

Islamic State said it had carried out the seemingly coordinated attacks, which included suicide bombings, in several villages and the provincial capital, also called Sweida.

