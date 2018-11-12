At least three killed, eight wounded in Kabul after suicide bomber blows himself up in city centre

At least three people have been killed and eight wounded at a city centre in Kabul on Monday after a suicide bomber blew himself up, news reports said.
According to Tolo News, the explosion reportedly happened close to Pashtunistan Square in the Kabul city center — close to where hundreds of demonstrators have been protesting over insecurity in the central parts of the country.
The attacker, who was on foot, set off his bomb close to a police checkpoint near a school, Reuters reported.
The blast is also a matter of particular concern as it took place in the same area as the ministries of finance and justice, and also close to the presidential palace.
A number of protests have been held recently in Kabul as people have accused the government of not having provided enough security to parts of Uruzgan province and Ghazni province.
Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 16:26 PM