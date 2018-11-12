At least three killed, eight wounded in Kabul after suicide bomber blows himself up in city centre

At least three people have been killed and eight wounded at a city centre in Kabul on Monday after a suicide bomber blew himself up, news reports said.

According to Tolo News, the explosion reportedly happened close to Pashtunistan Square in the Kabul city center — close to where hundreds of demonstrators have been protesting over insecurity in the central parts of the country.

The attacker, who was on foot, set off his bomb close to a police checkpoint near a school, Reuters reported.

The blast is also a matter of particular concern as it took place in the same area as the ministries of finance and justice, and also close to the presidential palace.

A number of protests have been held recently in Kabul as people have accused the government of not having provided enough security to parts of Uruzgan province and Ghazni province.