At least six killed in car bomb explosion in Libyan city of Benghazi - residents

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - At least six people were killed when a car bomb exploded in the center of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday night, residents told a Reuters reporter at the scene.

The bomb exploded near the Tibesti hotel, the city's biggest. Ambulances were rushing to the scene.

No more details were immediately available.

Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), the dominant force in eastern Libya led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

The LNA was battling Islamists, including some linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda, as well as other opponents until late last year in the Mediterranean port city.

Security has improved since then, but two mosque bombings earlier this year killed at least 35 people.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 06:05 AM

