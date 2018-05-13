At least six killed, 33 injured in ongoing terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city

Jalalabad: At least six civilians were killed when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building Sunday in an ongoing assault in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said, underscoring deteriorating security in the country.

There were two explosions near the city's directorate of finance, the Nangarhar provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that "a number of attackers" had entered the building.

"Security forces are in the area chasing and fighting them," he said. "So far six civilians (have been) killed and 33 wounded. One attacker is also down. The clearing operation is ongoing."

"Around noon a big boom shook our building," Qaisar, an employee, told AFP from a Jalalabad hospital.

"I then saw at least two armed attackers entering the building. My friends ran to hide and I jumped from a window.

"I have broken my leg and arm but was able to get out of the building. Some of my friends are still stuck there."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of restive Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan. Some areas of the province are a stronghold of the Islamic State group but Taliban fighters are also active there.

It was the latest deadly violence to strike Afghanistan as militant groups step up attacks and US-backed Afghan forces intensify air strikes and ground offensives.

The assault comes days after suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations Wednesday, killing at least ten people.

April saw a series of attacks across the country targeting voter registration centres as Afghanistan gears up for long-delayed legislative elections due in October.

The Taliban and IS have made clear their intentions to disrupt the elections. Officials are concerned that a low voter turnout will undermine the credibility of the poll.

The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace talks overture by the Afghan government.

Their Operation Al Khandaq will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said on 25 April.

But the Islamic State group has also stepped up their attacks in recent months, particularly in Kabul.

Nine journalists, including AFP's chief photographer in Kabul Shah Marai, were among the 25 people killed in a double suicide blast claimed by IS in the capital on 30 April.

Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians as security forces struggle to keep the militants at bay following the withdrawal of NATO combat forces at the end of 2014.