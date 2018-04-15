You are here:
At least four policemen dead after insurgents attack checkpoint in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

World AP Apr 15, 2018 13:21:13 IST

Kabul: An Afghan official says insurgents have killed at least four police in an attack on a checkpoint.

Representational image. Reuters

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor in the eastern Ghazni province, said five other policmen were wounded in the attack late Saturday. He said the militants opened fire on the checkpoint and then targeted reinforcements with a roadside bomb.

No one has claimed the attack, but the Taliban are active in the area and control large parts of the province.

The Taliban stormed a government compound in another part of Ghazni late Thursday, killing 15 people, including three senior local officials.


Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 13:21 PM

