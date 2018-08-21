At least five dead as Italy white-water creek swells

ROME (Reuters) - At least five people were killed in southern Italy on Monday when the waters of a raging white-water creek in a deep mountain gorge rose suddenly after a rainfall, officials said.

About a dozen people, including a child, managed to reach higher ground or were rescued, civil protection officials in the Calabria region said.

In some places the Raganello creek, part of the Pollino national park, is at the bottom of a narrow, one-kilometre-deep gorge in the mountain and rescue workers used ropes to descend to look for survivors.

A civil protection official said it was not clear how many people were touring the creek at the time. All of the victims were believed to be Italian tourists.

