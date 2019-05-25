At least eight injured by suspected bomb blast in Lyon

PARIS (Reuters) - At least eight people were injured in a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday, French officials said.

The blast occurred around 5:30 pm local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France. President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities.

BFM TV reported the number of injured as 10, including one child.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Graff)

