You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

At least 7 killed in machete attack in Mozambique, police say

World Reuters Jun 06, 2018 00:07:29 IST

At least 7 killed in machete attack in Mozambique, police say

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Six men wielding machetes have killed at least seven people and injured four others in northern Mozambique near an area where Islamist attacks have been reported, police said on Tuesday.

The attack in Macomia, in Cabo Delgado province, on Monday came after at least 10 people were beheaded in a village near the northern town of Palma late last month.

Mozambican media have reported a spate of attacks by Islamists since October, when police stations were attacked in the north, a predominantly Muslim region which lies near one of the world's biggest untapped offshore gas fields.

Mozambique has not been a focal point for Islamist militant activity in the past, and police have been reluctant to ascribe the attacks to Islamists.

Police spokesman Inacio Dina told Reuters that authorities were pursuing the men suspected of committing the latest attack to "neutralise them".

Some residents of Macomia fled their homes following the violence, he added.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores