At least 58 injured as train derails in Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 58 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt's capital Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

"Most of the injuries are minor," Ahmed Mohei, an assistant to the health minister, told state television.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, state news agency MENA said, citing a transport ministry statement.

Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered an investigation into the accident by a technical team from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

The prosecutor also summoned a number of railway officials for questioning.

Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.

