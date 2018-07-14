Football world cup 2018

At least 58 injured as train derails in Egypt

World Reuters Jul 14, 2018 01:05:34 IST

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 58 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt's capital Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

"Most of the injuries are minor," Ahmed Mohei, an assistant to the health minister, told state television.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, state news agency MENA said, citing a transport ministry statement.

Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered an investigation into the accident by a technical team from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

The prosecutor also summoned a number of railway officials for questioning.

Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Mahmoud MouradWriting by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, William Maclean)

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 01:05 AM

Cricket Scores