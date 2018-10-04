At least 5 shot at Philadelphia shopping mall: report

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire outside a shopping centre in Philadelphia on Wednesday, wounding at least five people, one critically, local media reported.

The suspect, who opened fire from a moving vehicle, was still at large, CBSPhilly said on its website.

According to the station a 20-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a local hospital following the shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Also wounded were a 23-year-old man, two 19-year-old men and a 20-year old man, CBSPhilly reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

