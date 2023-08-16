A serious dispute between Russian units stationed in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region has erupted into a violent confrontation, leading to the deaths of a minimum of 20 soldiers of President Putin.

Reports indicate that these fatalities were the result of clashes among Russian fighters from Dagestan and a contingent of Chechen troops operating under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov, a key Putin associate and head of the Republic of Chechnya.

The incident unfolded within the town of Mykhailivka, near Melitopol, where the two groups unexpectedly encountered each other. The initial disagreement between the factions escalated quickly, initially culminating in a physical altercation. Disturbingly, the situation rapidly deteriorated from there.

According to reports, the spark that ignited the full-blown conflict was a stabbing incident that triggered a violent response. The soldiers escalated the situation by drawing their firearms, engaging in a barrage of gunfire and even employing grenades.

Sources within the National Resistance Centre (NRC), an organization responsible for coordinating the activities of pro-Ukrainian movements in occupied regions, have shed light on the origins of this tragic conflict.

The NRC disclosed that the clash was incited by troops hailing from Dagestan, a region situated in the southern part of Russia that experienced disproportionate effects due to the Russian army’s conscription drive.

The Dagestani fighters took offense at the presence of the ‘Kadyrovites,’ Chechen troops known for their vociferous activity on social media platforms and their alleged involvement in propagandistic videos. This friction came to a head around 8pm local time, spiraling into a fierce confrontation, as per reports.

An NRC statement indicated, “During the altercation, one of the individuals discharged their weapon into the air from a small automatic firearm. Subsequently, amidst the skirmish, one of the combatants sustained fatal stab wounds.” This tragic event subsequently led to an open conflict involving the deployment of grenade launchers, hand grenades, and automatic weapons.

In the course of this impromptu warfare, approximately 20 Russian soldiers met their demise at the hands of their compatriots. The Dagestanis managed to overpower the Chechen faction, with over 40 soldiers reportedly sustaining injuries during the ordeal.

This incident corroborates information released by the British Ministry of Defence, which indicated Chechen units’ involvement in the Zaporizhzhia region. This information aligns with Kadyrov’s acknowledgment of his troops’ activities in the region, as reported in a recent intelligence update.

The Chechen Vostok Akhmat Battalion, operating under the command of the Southern Military District’s 42nd Motor Rifle Division, featured prominently in Kadyrov’s announcement.

The town of Orikhiv, in which Kadyrov claims his forces were pivotal in thwarting Ukrainian counterattacks, is located merely 25 miles from Mykhailivka. This revelation comes as Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a counter-offensive, successfully pushing back Russian troops from pockets of territory along the eastern and southern front lines.

Despite the gains achieved by the Ukrainian military, progress has been hampered by extensive minefields and fortified defenses laid out by Russian forces.

These challenges were voiced by Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, who also conveyed that Ukrainian troops were making headway around the village of Staromaiorske, situated southwest of the Russian-held Donetsk.