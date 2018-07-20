At least 14 people wounded after man stabs passengers in bus in Germany; assailant arrested

Several people were injured in an assault by a man wielding a knife on a bus in northern Germany, police and witnesses said on Friday.

At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, according to The Telegraph.

The packed bus was heading in the direction of Travemuende, a popular beach close to the city of Luebeck, when a man pulled a weapon on passengers, local media Luebecker Nachrichten reported, quoting an unnamed witness.

The suspect, who was allegedly wearing a "smouldering backpack", was arrested after attacking several people with a kitchen knife, according to The Sun. Sources told Lubeck News the suspect was an Iranian man in his mid-30s.

The daily said the perpetrator has been detained, while news agency DPA quoted the police as saying that there were no fatalities. "There is currently a major police deployment in Luebeck," the police force wrote on Twitter. "We are examining the situation and will give more information later."

