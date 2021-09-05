At least 12 killed, 34 injured in bus crash on Egypt highway near Suez
According to a local report, the bus was heading to Cairo from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it hit a concrete barrier and overturned
Cairo, Egypt: Twelve people were killed on an Egyptian highway early Sunday when their bus overturned on their return from the popular Red Sea resort Sharm El-Sheikh, medical and security sources said.
Thirty-four other passengers were injured and transported to the port town of Suez for treatment, the medical source added.
No specific cause for the accident about 110 kilometres (70 miles) east of the capital Cairo was immediately given by authorities.
Deadly road accidents due to driver error and dilapidated infrastructure are common in Egypt. Some 7,000 people were killed last year in road accidents, according to official figures.
also read
Premier League: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah links up with Egypt squad after missing World Cup qualifier against Angola
The association said in a brief statement that Liverpool’s Salah has joined the Egyptian team in preparing for Sunday’s game against Gabon in Franceville.
Where do tattoos come from? A history of ancient art as humans use it to document pandemic
The oldest preserved tattoos come from Ötzi the Iceman, a 5,300-year-old mummified body frozen in ice discovered in the mountains of Italy in 1991
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Liverpool refuse to release Mohamed Salah for Egypt's games over quarantine restrictions
Egypt are on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.