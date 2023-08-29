At G20 Summit in Delhi, US Prez Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine war, climate change

With just a few days to go for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre laid down US President Joe Biden’s agenda for the meeting which will include the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change, among other things.

“President Biden will reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally,” Pierre said.

She added, “He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, to increasing the capacity of the multilateral development banks to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world.”

Biden will travel to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital.

An official statement by the White House dated August 22 said that the US President will commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20 leadership and reaffirm America’s commitment to the G20. The US will host the G20 Summit in 2026.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi will take place on 9 and 10 September.