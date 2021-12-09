At Biden's Summit for Democracy, PM Modi stresses need for democratic principles in global governance

Modi recalled in today's session that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India’s Constituent Assembly had held its first session. He highlighted India’s civilizational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy

The president of the United States Joe Biden invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate virtually in the first democracy summit on Thursday.

As per sources, this virtual Summit envisages the participation of leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector. It comprises numerous activities in different formats, details of which may be seen on the US State Department website.

As the world’s largest democracy, India has commended this innovative initiative. India has always stood ready to share its experiences with fellow democracies, sources said.

Sources suggest, as a special gesture, Modi was invited to participate in the main leaders’ plenary session hosted by Biden. This closed-door Session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India.

The second Leaders’ Plenary Session was hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, said sources.

Modi will deliver India’s national statement tomorrow that will be made public.

Modi said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians. He said that the Indian diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes, sources said.

Sources further said Modi emphasized the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their constitutions. He also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance. He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given technology’s ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies.

