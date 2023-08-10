At 70, woman travels across the world to marry her high school boyfriend

In a heart-touching account shared on TikTok in UK, a young man narrated the remarkable love story of his grandmother and her high school sweetheart.

Noah Russi, who goes by the username @liveforlines on the platform, recently unveiled a video compilation celebrating his grandmother and her present spouse, who also happened to be her very first boyfriend.

The TikTok video begins with Russi aboard a train and the words “POV: embarking to visit my Nan, who relocated across the world to reunite with her first high school boyfriend.”

The video transitions into a sequence of snapshots, supplemented by text overlays, recounting how fate brought the couple back together after decades of separation.

Russi explains that despite both partners having raised six children individually through prior marriages, they tragically lost their respective spouses to cancer.

Reconnecting in their 70s, they decided to unite in matrimony, a union that has now thrived for a decade as they both enter their 80s.

The locations of this transcontinental love story remain undisclosed by Russi. However, hints within the TikTok hint at the possibility of Canada and the UK being the involved nations.

Scenes from London Underground and Russi’s base in Vancouver subtly suggest this cross-border connection.

Since its upload on 3rd August, the video has garnered over 700,000 views and amassed over 1,000 comments, each brimming with affection for this heartwarming tale.