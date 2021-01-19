At 34%, Donald Trump's approval rating of his presidency reaches new low as he leaves White House
Trump's average approval rating during his one-term presidency was 41 percent, four points lower than any of his predecessors
Washington: President Donald Trump will leave the White House this week with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, with just 34 percent of Americans supporting the job he has done, a Gallup poll showed Monday.
Gallup noted that Trump's average approval rating during his one-term presidency was 41 percent, four points lower than any of his predecessors since the polling group has been gathering data.
Trump's job approval had dipped to 35 percent in previous polls, most notably after he failing to condemn a violent gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
The last poll of the Trump presidency was taken on the week of 4-11 January, which covered the storming of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters trying to overturn the certification of the election won by Joe Biden, whose victory Trump has consistently denied.
His all-time high rating was in early 2020, when he was facing an impeachment in the Senate on charges of trying to push Ukraine into helping him smear Biden and during the early stages of the pandemic, when Americans believed he was responding well to the virus that has now killed 398,000 people in the country.
Donald Trump 'unequivocally' condemns US Capitol violence in subdued message hours after impeachment
Trump kept out of sight in White House as impeachment proceedings played out at the US Capitol. There, the damage from last week’s riots provided a reminder of the insurrection that Trump was accused of inciting
'Could be locked indefinitely': After Capitol violence, Facebook bans Donald Trump's account till end of his term
After the outgoing US president incited a mob that set off a deadly riot in Capitol on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is "too great"
YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least 7 days, removes new video citing policy violation
The Google-owned company declined to share details of the video that earned Trump the strike, but said that after the week-long timeout, it will revisit the decision