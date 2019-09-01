You are here:
Assam’s final NRC list leaves out 1.9mn: UN high commissioner for refugees urges India to ensure no one is left stateless

World The Associated Press Sep 01, 2019 16:53:49 IST

  • Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless

  • 'Any process that could leave large numbers of people without nationality would be enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness', he said

  • About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement Saturday from Assam's government, leaving out 1.9 million

Berlin: The top United Nations refugee official has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless by the exclusion of nearly two million people from a citizenship list in Assam state. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, voiced his concern in a statement issued on Sunday in Geneva.

People stand in a queue to check their names on the final list of the NRC outside a Gaon Panchayat office in Pavakati village, Morigoan, Assam. PTI

He said that "any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness." He urged India to ensure no one ends up stateless, "including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process."

About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement Saturday from Assam's government, leaving out 1.9 million. The Assam government on Saturday claimed many genuine Indian citizens had been left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), but said they do not need to panic as they have option to appeal in the Foreigners Tribunal (FT).

