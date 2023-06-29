Aspartame, common sweetener used in soft drinks, to be declared possible cancer-causing substance by WHO: Report

Aspartame- a common artificial sweetener used in famous products like Coca-Cola diet sodas and Mars’ Extra chewing gum is set to be declared a possible cancer causing substance or carcinogen by the World Health Organization, Reuters reported citing sources.

The move is likely to pitting the food industry against regulators.

Aspartame, which is also used in some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer research arm, the Reuters report said.

The IARC ruling, finalised earlier this month after a meeting of the group’s external experts, is intended to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, based on all the published evidence.

However, it does not take into account how much of a product a person can safely consume. This advice for individuals comes from a separate WHO expert committee on food additives, known as JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives), alongside determinations from national regulators, the report added.

However, similar IARC rulings in the past for different substances have raised concerns among consumers about their use, led to lawsuits, and pressured manufacturers to recreate recipes and swap to alternatives. That has led to criticism that the IARC’s assessments can be confusing to the public.

JECFA, the WHO committee on additives, is also reviewing aspartame use this year. Its meeting began at the end of June and it is due to announce its findings on the same day that the IARC makes public its decision – on July 14.