Asked about prosecutions, Trump says U.S. must have tough border policy

World Reuters Jun 22, 2018 05:05:35 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, asked on Thursday whether families crossing the U.S. border with Mexico will continue to face prosecution, said the government must maintain a "tough policy" to prevent millions of people from coming in.

"We have to have a very tough policy. Otherwise you have millions and millions of people pouring into our country. We can't have that. We have no choice," he said.

The Washington Post reported earlier Thursday that the Trump administration will stop prosecuting migrant parents who cross the border illegally with children until immigration authorities have the resources to allow them to be held in custody.

"We have to have a very strong border," Trump said. "If we don't, you'll have millions and millions of people. ... what's happening today (will) look like child's play. It'll be a terrible thing if we ever did that."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 05:05 AM

