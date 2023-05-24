Asif Durrani appointed as Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan

Pakistan has appointed Asif Ali Khan Durrani as its special representative on Afghanistan amid strained relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Durrani was appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif two months after the post fell vacant in March when his predecessor Mohammad Sadiq resigned after serving for almost three years, Geo News reported.

The former special representative’s exit came following the unsuccessful peace talks with the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kabul, which were originally initiated by the Pakistani government.

According to Geo News, this comes amid discussion over expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, which is aimed to connect the landlocked Central Asian region with the world via Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Islamabad witnessed a dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

