Asia-Pacific economies could pay greater price in 'Pandemic 2.0', says US drug maker MSD report

New Delhi: As Covid-19 infections begin to soar in Asia-Pacific, key markets in the region may have to face far more severe economic burden if the situation were to worsen, according to a report.

According to a South China Morning Post article, citing a report published by US drug maker MSD, this projected “Pandemic 2.0” scenario would see the economic burden of five major markets – Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and South Korea – reach 2.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

On 5 May, the World Health Organization ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 more than three years after its original declaration, and said countries should now manage the virus that killed more than 6.9 million people along with other infectious diseases.

While medical experts in Hong Kong are still asking residents to remain vigilant, Singapore has reported a spike in Covid-19 infections and the number of people hospitalised with the disease has been steadily climbing in the past eight weeks, according to data from the country’s health ministry, reported South China Morning Post.

A surge in cases in Malaysia and the Philippines has also raised fears that hospitals in the Southeast Asian countries may be strained.

“We can’t predict what that [a Pandemic 2.0] will look like, but there is still potential for additional waves, and for new variants emerging as well,” South China Morning Post quoted Garry Daniels, media spokesman for MSD, as saying.

“It is to reframe the conversation with some of those decision-makers and policymakers that we need to be prepared that the pandemic could evolve in a way that we are not potentially expecting,” Daniels added.

The MSD report said that if current pandemic conditions were to persist, the projected annual economic costs would be US$5.3 billion in Hong Kong, or 1.4 per cent of GDP.

But in the case of ‘Pandemic 2.0’, which entails a higher infection rate and severity of disease, the cost could go up to US$13.8 billion, or around 3.8 per cent of GDP.

Similarly, in Singapore, current prevailing conditions would result in a total annual economic cost of US$2.6 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP), but worsening transmission rates could cost the country US$11.8 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP), the report added.

Economic burdens driven by indirect costs

According to Daniels, one of the main takeaways from the report was that the economic burdens of the pandemic were primarily driven by indirect costs, reported South China Morning Post.

The assessment considered two categories of expenses resulting from the pandemic: the direct costs of illness, which include the expenses incurred by healthcare systems in managing treatment facilities; and indirect costs, which include productivity losses due to missed work.

Up to 96 per cent of the total ongoing economic costs of the pandemic in the five markets came from these indirect costs, far exceeding direct costs across the board. And these costs are likely to persist in the long term.

“The indirect costs estimated in this evaluation are likely to remain high even with a transition from the pandemic to endemic phase of Covid-19,” the South China Morning Post cited the MSD news release as saying.

Living with Covid long-term

The WHO’s declaration to end the global emergency status for COVID-19 comes just four months after China ended its prolonged severe COVID restrictions and was ravaged by a big surge in infections.

The decision also suggests that WHO advisers believe a new more dangerous coronavirus variant is unlikely to emerge in the coming months, although the virus remains unpredictable.

“I will not hesitate to convene another emergency committee should COVID-19 once again put our world in peril,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In many parts of the world, testing has dwindled dramatically, and people have largely stopped wearing masks. In some countries, mask-wearing mandates have resumed during COVID outbreaks. The WHO published a plan advising countries on how to live with COVID long-term.

COVID will continue to challenge health systems worldwide long term, including long COVID, infectious disease experts say. “No one should take (this) to mean COVID-19 is no longer a problem,” said Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh.

“It is still a significant public health problem and looks likely to remain one for the foreseeable future.”

With inputs from agencies

