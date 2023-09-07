ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ASEAN is the centre point of India’s Act East Policy and this region occupies prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative.

Addressing the 20th ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said, “ASEAN is the centre point of India’s Act East Policy. This region will also play a key role in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative.”

He said that the our history and geography unite India and ASEAN.

“Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and multipolar world also unites us,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that India-Indonesia partnership is entering its fourth decade and at such a time, co-chairing the ASEAN-India Summit is a matter of pride for him.

He said that even in an environment of global uncertainties, our mutual cooperation is making steady progress.

“This is a testimony to the strength and resilience of our ties. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – One Earth, One Family, One Future – is the theme of India’s G20 presidency,” he said.

PM Modi said last year the bloc celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership.

“This year’s theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth…,” said the Prime Minister.

In the early hours of Thursday, PM Modi arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit and received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta.

The Prime Minister was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection, at the Jakarta International Airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

